Spaniards convicted of rape also sentenced for videoing it

November 20, 2019 5:33 am
 
MADRID (AP) — Two Spaniards who were among a group of five convicted earlier this year of raping a woman each have been sentenced to three years and three months more in prison for having made videos of the rape with their phones.

A regional court in Pamplona also fined them 5,670 euros ($6,280) on Wednesday for the seven videos and two photographs they made of the rape.

The five, who had a WhatsApp group named “La Manada,” or “The Animal Pack,” were imprisoned for 15 years by the Supreme Court in July for raping an 18-year-old woman during Pamplona’s San Fermin festival in 2016.

The case earned renown because lower courts convicted them of lesser crimes.

Four of the five are also on trial for allegedly sexually abusing another woman in 2016.

