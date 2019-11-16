Listen Live Sports

St. Mark’s Square reopens in Venice, but water remains high

November 16, 2019 6:06 am
 
VENICE, Italy (AP) — Tourists and residents have been allowed back into St. Mark’s Square in Venice, a day after it was closed due to exceptionally high tidal waters that swept through most of the lagoon city’s already devastated center.

Despite sunny skies, the city remained on edge Saturday due to possibly more wind-propelled high tidal waters during the weekend. The city was struck Tuesday by devastating floods, the worst in decades.

By late Saturday morning, water was rising again in St. Mark’s Square and the forecast for Sunday was worse. The tide was expected to peak at 1.15 meters (3.7 feet) above sea level on Saturday at noon.

Late Tuesday, water levels in Venice reached 1.87 meters (6 feet, 1 inch) above sea level, the highest flooding since 1966.

