STORY REMOVED: BC-EU–UN-US-Detained Children

November 19, 2019 4:40 pm
 
GENEVA (AP) — The Associated Press has withdrawn its story about a claim about the number of children being held in migration-related detention in the United States. The story quoted an independent expert working with the U.N. human rights office saying that over 100,000 children are currently being held. But that figure refers to the total number of U.S. child detentions for the year 2015, according to the U.N. refugee agency.

