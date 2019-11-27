Listen Live Sports

The Latest: China furious as Trump signs Hong Kong bills

November 27, 2019 9:19 pm
 
1 min read
      

BEIJING (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump’s signing bills supporting pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong (all times local):

10:15 a.m.

China has reacted furiously to President Donald Trump’s signing of bills on Hong Kong human rights and says the U.S. will bear the unspecified consequences.

A foreign ministry statement Thursday repeated heated condemnations of the law and says China will counteract. It says all the people of Hong Kong and China oppose the move.

It’s still unclear, however, how China will respond exactly.

___

7:45 a.m.

President Donald Trump has signed two bills aimed at supporting human rights and pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong.

The bills were approved last week by near unanimous consent in the House and Senate.

Still, Trump is expressing some concerns about complicating the effort to work out a trade deal with China’s President Xi Jinping.

He says he “signed these bills out of respect for President Xi, China, and the people of Hong Kong.”

He adds that he hopes “Leaders and Representatives of China and Hong Kong will be able to amicably settle their differences leading to long term peace and prosperity for all.”

China has threatened to take unspecified, “strong countermeasures” if the bills are signed into law.

The Associated Press

