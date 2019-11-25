Listen Live Sports

The Latest: Greece floods kill 2; hundreds of homes damaged

November 25, 2019 7:21 am
 
ROME (AP) — The Latest on severe weather in Europe (all times local):

1:20 p.m.

Authorities in Greece say two people have died and hundreds of homes have been flooded following an overnight storm that affected areas west of Athens.

The bodies of the two men believed to be tourists were recovered late Sunday and early Monday near the port of Antirio, 250 kilometers (155 miles) west of Athens after a sailboat they were using was caught in the severe weather.

Torrential rain and mudslides caused the closure of the highway linking the Greek capital to the western port city of Patras.

The worst flooding occurred at the seaside resort of Kineta, where mudslides came from a nearby fire-damaged hillside. Several dozen people trapped in their cars and in flooded homes were rescued by the Fire Service, the agency said.

___

12:05 p.m.

Officially say at least five people died as heavy rain slammed the Riviera coasts of France and Italy, trapping travelers in their cars.

Some roads remained closed Monday on the French Riviera, and rivers are still rising in Italy after the weekend flooding.

The administration for France’s Var region said four people died, including a couple in their 70s from the perfume capital of Grasse whose car got submerged. Another died after a French rescue boat sank in the Mediterranean and another was found dead in a car.

In northern Italy, a woman was found dead after the Bomida river swept away her car. Rescuers are also searching for possible victims after a landslide caused the collapse of a stretch of an elevated highway near the flooded city of Savona.

