Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

The Latest: Iraqi officials: Baghdad blasts kill 5

November 26, 2019 1:25 pm
 
1 min read
      

BAGHDAD (AP) — The Latest on developments in Iraq (all times local):

9:20 p.m.

Iraqi officials say five people were killed and 13 wounded in three simultaneous explosions across Baghdad.

Officials say the explosions occurred around 8 p.m. (1700 GMT) Tuesday evening.

Advertisement

At least three people were killed and five wounded in an explosion in the southwestern Baiyaa neighborhood. Two were killed and four wounded in the northeastern Shaab City, and four were wounded in Baladiyat, in the southeast.

        Insight by Verizon: Learn how 5G technology could revolutionize government communications in this exclusive ebook.

It was not immediately clear who was behind the attacks. The Islamic State group has carried out scores of bombings in Iraq and still has a presence in some parts of the country despite no longer controlling territory.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief reporters.

— Samya Kullab and Murtada Faraj in Baghdad

___

1:30 p.m.

Iraqi officials say one protester has been killed and 21 people are wounded amid ongoing clashes with security forces in Baghdad.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's In Case You Missed It newsletter for updates on the most important stories of the day.

Security and hospital officials say the protester died when he was struck with a rubber bullet fired by security forces on Rasheed Street near the strategic Ahrar Bridge.

Protesters are occupying part of three key bridges — Jumhuriya, Ahrar and Sinak — in a standoff with security forces. At least 17 protesters have died in renewed clashes, which kicked off last Thursday.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|2 reStart Columbia Hiring &...
12|3 2019 PSC Development Conference
12|3 2019 Security Transformation Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers greet families after nine months in Kuwait

Today in History

1941: FDR makes 'modern' Thanksgiving holiday official