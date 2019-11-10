Listen Live Sports

The Latest: Judge orders Najib to enter defense in 1MDB case

November 10, 2019 10:44 pm
 
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — The Latest on the corruption trial of former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak (all times local):

___

A Malaysian judge has ordered former Prime Minister Najib Razak to enter a defense in his first corruption trial linked to the massive looting at the 1MDB state investment fund.

High Court Judge Mohamad Nazlan Mohamad Ghazali said Monday the prosecution had established its case on charges of abuse of power, breach of trust and money laundering.

Najib said he would testify in his defense.

The trial involves seven graft charges related to 42 million ringgit ($10.1 million) that allegedly went into Najib’s bank accounts from a former unit of the 1MDB fund.

Najib is charged in four other cases in the scandal that led to his shocking election ouster last year. His wife, several officials from his government, and the U.S. bank Goldman Sachs face charges

___

11:15 a.m.

A Malaysian judge says the prosecution has made an abuse of power case against ex-Prime Minister Najib Razak in his first corruption trial linked to the massive looting at the 1MDB state investment fund.

High Court Judge Mohamad Nazlan Mohamad Ghazali was continuing to read his ruling in court Monday. If the judge calls for Najib to present his defense, the trial would resume at a later date.

The trial involves seven graft charges related to 42 million ringgit ($10.1 million) that allegedly went into Najib’s bank accounts from a former unit of the 1MDB fund.

Najib is charged in four other cases in the scandal that led to his shocking election ouster last year. His wife, several officials from his government, and the U.S. bank Goldman Sachs face charges.

