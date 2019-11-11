Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

The Latest: Supporters of Bolivia’s Evo Morales protest

November 11, 2019 8:39 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — The latest on the political crisis in Bolivia (all times local):

9:30 a.m.

Angry supporters of former Bolivian President Evo Morales have set up barricades to block roads leading to the country’s main airport.

Smoke billowed from some flaming barricades early Monday as tension gripped La Paz and surrounding areas after Morales resigned.

Advertisement

A large mural near the airport in the city of El Alto read: “Evo: the people need you.”

        Insight by Dell Technologies: Technology leaders from DHS, IARPA, FirstNet and NIST address video data analysis in law enforcement and national security in this free webinar.

Morales resigned on Sunday after nearly 14 years in power. He was forced out by the military and weeks of massive protests over a disputed election that he claimed to have won.

—By Luis Andres Henao in La Paz.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|11 ManTech Veterans Day Golf Tournament
11|11 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy conducts hands-on training with Bangladesh sailors

Today in History

2000: Bush-Gore presidential election results 'too close to call'