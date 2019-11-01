Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

The Latest: UK police believe 39 truck victims Vietnamese

November 1, 2019 4:11 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

LONDON (AP) — The Latest on 39 bodies found in a truck in Britain. (all times local):

8 p.m.

British police say they now believe all 39 people found dead in a container truck in southeast England last week were Vietnamese nationals.

Detectives initially said the victims discovered near the port of Purfleet were from China.

Advertisement

Essex Police Assistant Chief Constable Tim Smith said Friday that “at this time, we believe the victims are Vietnamese nationals, and we are in contact with the Vietnamese government.”

        Insight by GEHA: Learn which healthcare plans are right for you this open season in this exclusive ebook.

He said police think they have traced the relatives of some of the dead.

A 25-year-old man from Northern Ireland, has been charged with 39 counts of manslaughter and conspiracy to traffic people. Another man was arrested Friday in Ireland, and two others in Vietnam.

___

6:50 p.m.

Police in Vietnam and Ireland have made three new arrests in the sprawling investigation into the deaths of 39 people found in a refrigerated truck container in southeast England last week.

Two people suspected of organizing a people-smuggling operation in Vietnam were arrested in Ha Tinh province following reports from 10 families there of missing relatives, VTV television reported Friday.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's In Case You Missed It newsletter for updates on the most important stories of the day.

Col. Nguyen Tien Nam, deputy chief of Ha Tinh provincial police, was quoted as saying the suspects were directly involved in the case in which people paid smugglers to be taken to England and are now feared to be among the bodies found in the container.

Police said the suspects have been organizing people smuggling in the area for several years.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|30 ArkCase 201: Advanced Training on...
11|4 CPIC & The Annual IT Budget &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Pvt. Manny, the Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego mascot

Today in History

1952: US tests first hydrogen bomb