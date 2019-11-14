Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Turkey to deport IS suspect stuck at Greek border to US

November 14, 2019 5:31 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — A U.S. national and suspected Islamic State group member, who has spent three days in a no man’s land between Turkey and Greece after Ankara tried to deport him, will be repatriated to the United States, Turkey’s Interior Ministry said Thursday.

A Ministry statement said the United States has agreed to take him in and that the procedures to repatriate him are underway.

The move comes a day after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington.

The man was stuck in the heavily militarized zone after Turkey tried to expel him to Greece but Athens refused him entry.

Advertisement

Turkish media have identified him as 39-year-old Mohammad Darwis B. and said he was an American citizen of Jordanian background.

The Ministry said the man had asked to be deported to Greece.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|11 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
11|12 MILCOM 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Military attache from Azerbaijan visits Oklahoma National Guard

Today in History

1982: Vietnam Veterans Memorial dedicated