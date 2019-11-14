Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

UK Brexit Party rejects electoral pact with Conservatives

November 14, 2019 3:36 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Brexit Party has rejected an electoral pact with the ruling Conservatives, saying it will field 300 candidates in next month’s election to force Prime Minister Boris Johnson to deliver on promises of a clean break with the European Union.

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage made the comments Thursday, the final day for candidates to register for the Dec. 12 poll.

Farage has told the BBC his party had forced Johnson “to promise to change direction. What we now have to do is to hold him to account to make sure we get a proper Brexit, and that’s my job.”

The Daily Telegraph reported that Farage rejected a Conservative offer to put up only token opposition in 40 key seats if the Brexit Party would stand aside in other constituencies.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|11 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
11|12 MILCOM 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Military attache from Azerbaijan visits Oklahoma National Guard

Today in History

1982: Vietnam Veterans Memorial dedicated