The Associated Press
 
World News
 
UK lawmakers electing new speaker to replace John Bercow

November 4, 2019 4:03 am
 
LONDON (AP) — British lawmakers are electing a new House of Commons speaker to replace the influential yet controversial John Bercow.

Bercow retired last week after a decade that saw him become a central player in Britain’s Brexit drama.

His successor will run the daily business of the Commons, keeping lawmakers in line with robust cries of “Order!”

Some politicians want to see a more cautious approach than that taken by Bercow, who prided himself on making the government answer to Parliament. Critics accused him of favoring anti-Brexit politicians at the expense of supporters of leaving the European Union.

There are eight contenders, including Bercow’s three deputies and long-serving Labour lawmaker Harriet Harman.

Legislators vote Monday afternoon by secret ballot, holding rounds of votes until one candidate secures majority support.

Follow AP’s full coverage of Brexit and British politics at https://www.apnews.com/Brexit

