UN chief to prepare ground for Cyprus peace talks restart

November 25, 2019 4:47 pm
 
NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says he’ll continue work on terms for fresh talks aimed at reunifying ethnically divided Cyprus.

Guterres says he’s looking to bring together Cyprus’ rival leaders and officials from the east Mediterranean island nation’s three ‘guarantors’ — Britain, Greece and Turkey — for an informal meeting to reach consensus on those terms.

The terms will act as a guideline for negotiations to resume “at the earliest feasible opportunity” and aim at reaching a peace deal “within a foreseeable horizon.”

Guterres issued a statement after an informal meeting Monday with Greek Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci in Berlin.

