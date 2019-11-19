Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

UN ‘concerned’ about Trump’s exoneration of 3 US servicemen

November 19, 2019 8:23 am
 
< a min read
      

GENEVA (AP) — The U.N. human rights office says it’s “very concerned” about U.S. President Donald Trump’s exoneration of three U.S. servicemen accused of war crimes, calling one pardon in a pending case “particularly troubling.”

Office spokesman Rupert Colville said Tuesday the moves “run against the letter and the spirit of international law” requiring accountability for such violations and send a “disturbing signal” to military forces worldwide.

One of the pardons announced Friday went to Maj. Mathew Golsteyn, a former Green Beret accused of killing a suspected bomb-maker in Afghanistan in 2010. Golsteyn believed the man was a legal target and was responsible for an explosion that killed two U.S. Marines.

Colville called that pardon “particularly troubling” because it cut short judicial processes. Golsteyn was to stand trial by court-martial in February.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Infor: Defense experts from the Army and National Guard Bureau address joint readiness restoration challenges in this free webinar.

Eds: This story corrects an earlier version that misspelled Maj. Mathew Golsteyn’s last name and contained the wrong dateline.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|18 SMART PROC GOVCON 2019
11|18 Implement the New NIST RMF and Meet...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors and Marines participate Tiger TRIUMP opening ceremony

Today in History

1863: President Lincoln delivers Gettysburg Address