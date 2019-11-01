Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
World News
 
UN confirms Madrid as new location for climate summit

November 1, 2019 11:04 am
 
BERLIN (AP) — The United Nations global climate meeting next month will take place in Madrid after previous host Chile canceled at short notice.

U.N. climate chief Patricia Espinosa said Friday that officials had accepted Spain’s offer to host the annual conference from Dec. 2-13.

Chilean President Sebastián Piñera on Wednesday canceled plans to host the meeting, as well as a summit of Asia-Pacific leaders, to focus on restoring security in his country following weeks of protests in which at least a dozen people have died.

Follow AP’s full coverage of climate change issues at https://www.apnews.com/Climate

