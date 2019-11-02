Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

UN team gathers accounts of injuries during Chile’s protests

November 2, 2019 3:11 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — A U.N. human rights team is gathering testimony about hundreds of people allegedly injured by Chile’s police during protests in recent weeks.

The team on Friday received accounts about ruptured eyeballs, broken bones and other serious injuries allegedly inflicted by police pellets or the impact of tear gas canisters.

Authorities have countered allegations of brutality, saying dozens of police officers have been injured during attacks by protesters.

At least 20 people have died in the protests, which started after the government announced a hike in subway fares. The protest movement expanded to include broader grievances over education, health services and growing economic inequality.

Advertisement

Most protests have been peaceful, but there have also been cases of arson and looting.

        Insight by Recorded Future: Cybersecurity professionals tackle the latest thinking in data analytic-driven and threat hunting in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|4 CPIC & The Annual IT Budget &...
11|4 Certified Chief Information Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Pvt. Manny, the Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego mascot

Today in History

1952: US tests first hydrogen bomb