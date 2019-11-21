Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

US calls for Iran crackdown videos, internet slowly returns

November 21, 2019 10:36 pm
 
< a min read
      

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — As the internet slowly is being revived across Iran after a dayslong, government-imposed shutdown amid demonstrations, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is calling on Iranians to send the U.S. videos “documenting the regime’s crackdown on protestors.”

Pompeo’s tweet early Friday comes as pockets of Iran saw internet over landlines restored.

He wrote: “The U.S. will expose and sanction the abuses.”

Authorities have said the internet may be entirely restored soon, suggesting Iran’s government put down the demonstrations that began Nov. 15 over government-set gasoline prices rising.

Advertisement

Amnesty International says protest unrest and a subsequent security crackdown killed at least 106 people. Iran disputes that figure without offering its own. A U.N. office earlier said it feared the unrest may have killed “a significant number of people.”

        Insight by Verizon: Learn how 5G technology could revolutionize government communications in this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News Technology News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|18 GEOINT Community Week
11|22 Corporate Gray Military-Friendly Job...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Naval Support Activity volunteers work at the amphitheater in Italy

Today in History

1969: Occupation of Alcatraz begins