The Associated Press
 
World News
 
US failing to stop China from stealing research, report says

November 18, 2019 5:00 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. government has failed to stop China from stealing intellectual property from American universities and lacks a comprehensive strategy for dealing with the problem.

That’s according to a congressional report released Monday that faults multiple government agencies for not being more proactive about the threat of Chinese economic and industrial espionage.

It says the problem is especially urgent because billions of dollars in taxpayer-funded research have “contributed to China’s global rise over the last 20 years” and to its goal of being a world leader in science and technology.

The report recommends that agencies that distribute research grants should not fund participants of foreign talent recruitment programs absent full disclosure in the terms and conditions of membership.

The report was released by the Senate’s Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations.

The Associated Press

