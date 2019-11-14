Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Walmart hires off-duty officers ahead of El Paso reopening

November 14, 2019 12:02 am
 
< a min read
Share       

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Walmart has quietly hired off-duty officers at all of its stores across El Paso, Texas, where a gunman opened fire in August at one of the retail giant’s locations and killed 22 people.

The move comes as Walmart plans Thursday to reopen the store where the attack happened and amid ongoing lawsuits over safety. Walmart didn’t have a guard in the store the day of the mass shooting.

Walmart spokeswoman Delia Garcia says the reopening will happen unceremoniously and following a brief meeting with employees. She declined comment on security measures.

El Paso police union president Ron Martin says members have been working as hired security at all Walmarts in the city since days after the shooting.

Advertisement

Accused shooter Patrick Crusius pleaded not guilty to murder in October. Police say he confessed to the shooting and that he targeted Mexicans.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News U.S. News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|11 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
11|12 MILCOM 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Military attache from Azerbaijan visits Oklahoma National Guard

Today in History

1982: Vietnam Veterans Memorial dedicated