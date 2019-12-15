Listen Live Sports

19 dead in Siberia after bus plunges onto frozen river

December 1, 2019
 
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian emergency officials say 19 people were killed when their bus plunged off a bridge onto a frozen river in eastern Siberia.

Another 22 people were injured in the Sunday accident, Russian news agencies cited the Emergencies Ministry as saying.

Initial investigation indicates that a front wheel on the bus failed as it was crossing a bridge over the Kuenga River about 4,900 kilometers (3,100 miles) east of Moscow.

The coach-style bus landed upside down on the ice, collapsing the passenger compartment.

