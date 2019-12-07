Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

7 killed as migrant boats capsizes in lake in eastern Turkey

December 26, 2019 1:29 am
 
< a min read
      

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — A boat carrying migrants capsized in a lake in eastern Turkey on Thursday, killing seven people on board, officials said. At least 64 migrants were rescued.

The boat sank in Lake Van as it approached the town of Adilcevaz in Bitlis province, the provincial governor’s office said in a statement. It was carrying migrants from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Five of the migrants were found dead in the lake while two others died in a hospital, the statement said.

Turkey is a main crossing point for migrants trying to reach Europe.

Advertisement

It was not immediately clear why the migrants were traveling on a boat and not by road. The lake is close to Iran but lies within Turkey’s borders.

The statement said the rescued migrants were taken to the hospital and shelters around Bitlis.

Gendarmerie forces, emergency teams and divers were pressing ahead with search-and-rescue operations, the statement said, adding that authorities had launched a formal investigation into the incident.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|2 Institute for Data Science and Big Data
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

KY Air National Guard crew builds fire during training

Today in History

1968: Apollo 8 returns to Earth after orbiting the moon