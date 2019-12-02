Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Aid groups: France drops plan to send ships to Libyan navy

December 2, 2019 11:05 am
 
< a min read
      

PARIS (AP) — Aid groups say the French government has decided against sending six boats to Libya’s navy, amid concerns that they would be used to take migrants to detention centers known for widespread abuses.

Eight advocacy organizations sued the government earlier this year, saying the boat donation would violate the European embargo on Libya and make France complicit in abuse.

Lola Schulmann of Amnesty International’s France branch told The Associated Press that the aid groups’ legal team received a notice from the French Defense Ministry saying it “decided not to deliver the ships.” She called it a “victory,” though the reason for the decision was unclear.

Ministry officials didn’t immediately comment.

Advertisement

Europe has relied heavily on the Libyan coast guard to intercept migrants. Disease is also widespread in the holding centers.

        Insight by Dell Technologies and Intel: Federal technologists explore the challenges with the handling and analysis of video data in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|3 Certified Government Meeting...
12|4 The Video Show (Government Video Expo...
12|4 6th Space Resiliency Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

NY National Guard helps shovel snow after storm

Today in History

1945: Navy air squadron disappears in Bermuda Triangle