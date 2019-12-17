Listen Live Sports

Bogota’s history-making mayor-elect weds partner in Colombia

December 17, 2019 11:48 am
 
BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — The first woman to be elected mayor of Colombia’s capital city has married her partner in a private civil ceremony before taking office.

Claudia López announced her nuptial to Angélica Lozano Monday evening with an enthusiastic message on Twitter and several photographs.

“On my way to the happiest moment of my life!” López shared on Twitter.

She thanked her bride for “loving me always” and promised “to honor and love” her forever.

The couple’s union has become a rallying cause among supporters promoting LGBT rights in the traditionally conservative, Catholic country.

Colombia has nonetheless permitted gay marriage since a court ruling in 2016.

When she is sworn into office, López will become the first openly lesbian mayor of a capital city in Latin America, a region slowly advancing in improving LGBT rights.

