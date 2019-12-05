Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Cyprus to launch Hague court case over Turkey’s gas drilling

December 5, 2019 5:36 am
 
< a min read
      

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — The president of Cyprus says authorities are launching legal action at the International Court of Justice in the Hague against Turkey’s exploratory gas drilling inside Cypriot waters.

President Nicos Anastasiades said Thursday this is part of his government’s pledge to use “all legal means” at its disposal to defend the sovereign rights of ethnically divided Cyprus.

He said Turkey has been notified of the legal action through its embassy in the Greek capital, adding that difficulties may crop up.

Turkey, which doesn’t recognize Cyprus as a state, has been drilling in waters where Cyprus has exclusive economic rights since July.

Advertisement

Ankara claims almost half of Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone and says it’s acting to defend its rights and those of breakaway Turkish Cypriots to the area’s energy reserves.

        Insight by Infor: Learn how DoD is overcoming readiness challenges in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|3 Certified Government Meeting...
12|5 The CyberMaryland Conference 2019
12|6 Military Officer Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army aircrewman sits at the back CH-47 chinook

Today in History

1865: 13th Amendment ratified