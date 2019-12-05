Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Europe pledges additional support for quake-hit Albania

December 5, 2019 9:40 am
 
< a min read
      

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — The European Union’s new head for crisis management is visiting Albania to assess damages and reconstruction needs after last week’s powerful earthquake.

In his first official mission as a member of the European Commission, Janez Lenarcic met Thursday with Prime Minister Edi Rama and visited quake-hit areas.

The 6.4-magnited earthquake on Nov. 26 killed 51 Albanians and injured more than 3,000 others. More than 11,000 buildings were damaged and an estimated 12,000 people made homeless. Many have found shelter in hotels, public buildings, tents, with relatives or in neighboring Kosovo.

The European Commission had already sent 15 million euros ($16.6 million) to Albania.

Advertisement

Rama was optimistic, after returning from a NATO summit in London this week, about positive reaction to his plans for an international donors’ conference for earthquake relief.

        Insight by Dell Technologies and Intel: Federal technologists explore the challenges with the handling and analysis of video data in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|3 Certified Government Meeting...
12|5 The CyberMaryland Conference 2019
12|6 Military Officer Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army aircrewman sits at the back CH-47 chinook

Today in History

1865: 13th Amendment ratified