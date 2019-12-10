Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Gabbard to skip December debate, even if she qualifies

December 10, 2019 11:04 am
 
< a min read
      

HONOLULU (AP) — Rep. Tulsi Gabbard says she won’t attend this month’s Democratic presidential primary debate in Los Angeles, even if she qualifies for the event.

In a Tweet on Monday the Hawaii Democrat said she would “instead choose to spend that precious time directly meeting with and hearing from the people of New Hampshire and South Carolina.”

Gabbard had not yet qualified for the Dec. 19 debate. Candidates need to hit 4% in four eligible polls or 6% in two eligible state polls and have 200,000 unique fundraising contributors.

Gabbard, a long-shot candidate, also threatened to skip the October debate in Ohio but ultimately participated.

Advertisement

        Insight by Dell Technologies and Intel: Federal technologists explore the challenges with the handling and analysis of video data in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|10 Digital Forensics for National Security...
12|10 SANS Cyber Defense Initiative® 2019
12|11 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

International roundtable held to discuss brain health initiatives

Today in History

1972: Apollo 17 lands on the moon