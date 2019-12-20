Listen Live Sports

Germany OKs cheaper train tickets in plan to lower emissions

December 20, 2019 8:57 am
 
BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s upper house of parliament has approved a plan to lower the value-added tax on train tickets, making rail travel cheaper beginning Jan. 1.

The measure approved Friday by the chamber representing Germany’s 16 states is part of a broader package designed to reduce emissions of climate-changing greenhouse gases.

Rail travel in Germany, where much of the track is electrified, produces significantly less carbon dioxide per passenger kilometer than conventional road transport.

The German government hopes that cutting VAT on rail tickets about 10% will encourage more people to use trains.

___

Follow AP’s climate coverage at https://www.apnews.com/Climate

