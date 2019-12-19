Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Germany’s Lufthansa warns of disruptions in caterer dispute

December 19, 2019 3:15 am
 
< a min read
      

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s flagship airline Lufthansa is warning of inconveniences for passengers and possible delays Thursday in an ongoing dispute with its catering service employees.

The Ver.di union called for a 24-hour warning strike for the caterers in Frankfurt and Munich as it seeks wage assurances from Lufthansa as it prepares to sell its LSG Sky Chefs subsidiary to Switzerland’s Gategroup.

A court issued an injunction late Wednesday against the strike, and Ver.di said the labor stoppage is being temporarily postponed as it reviews the decision and decides whether to appeal.

As a precaution, Lufthansa has set up temporary catering stations in the two airports to offer customers free snacks and drinks, and says it will reimburse costs for customers purchasing their own meals and beverages “up to a reasonable level.”

Advertisement

Ver.di says LSG Sky Chefs has 35,500 employees and produces around 700 million meals for 300 airlines annually.

        Insight by Attivo Networks: Federal cybersecurity practitioners provide a read on the most contemporary cybersecurity thinking in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

USCGC Bertholf conducts counter-drug operations

Today in History

1957: American music icon Elvis Presley is drafted