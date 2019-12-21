Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Guatemala town celebrates patron saint with dance, fireworks

December 21, 2019 11:38 pm
 
< a min read
      

CHICHICASTENANGO, Guatemala (AP) —

With dances and fireworks, indigenous residents of a town in the Guatemalan highlands on Saturday held a festival celebrating their patron saint, Thomas the apostle.

Much of the activity in Chichicastenango, including a procession with a wooden statue of Thomas, centered on the centuries-old church in the town.

Founded by the Spanish, Chichicastenango is a center of the Quiché ethnic group. A Spanish priest found the Popol Vuh, a text describing Mayan culture and mythology, in the town and translated it into Spanish.

Advertisement

Chichicastenango is a popular destination at this time of year, with many foreign tourists flocking to the main square to witness the annual festival.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

First USCG Academy swimmer qualifies for Olympic trials

Today in History

1814: Treaty brings War of 1812 to an end