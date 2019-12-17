Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Jewish cemetery vandalized in northern Slovakian town

December 17, 2019 11:50 am
 
< a min read
      

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Unknown vandals have damaged dozens of gravestones at a Jewish cemetery in northern Slovakia, police and a group that worked to preserve the site said Tuesday.

The Remember group said 59 gravestones were knocked down and damaged at the cemetery in the town of Namestovo.

Slovakia’s Jewish community called it “an unprecedented barbaric act.”

The cemetery that dates to the second half of the 18th century had been badly neglected for decades before the organization started its renovation in 2010.

Advertisement

Police said they were investigating the attack.

        Insight by Attivo Networks: Federal cybersecurity practitioners provide a read on the most contemporary cybersecurity thinking in this exclusive executive briefing.

Remember chairman Karol Kurtulik said his group will persist with its effort to preserve the site.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|19 Health Resources and Services...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First military purpose-built helicopter gunship on display

Today in History

1998: President Clinton impeached