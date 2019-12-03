Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

London Bridge attacker’s family ‘saddened and shocked’

December 3, 2019 12:54 pm
 
< a min read
      

LONDON (AP) — The family of a man who stabbed two people to death in the London Bridge attack last week say they are “saddened and shocked” by what he did.

Usman Khan’s relatives issued a statement Tuesday through London’s Metropolitan Police. They said that “we totally condemn his actions and we wish to express our condolences to the families of the victims that have died and wish a speedy recovery to all of the injured.”

Khan was shot dead by police on London Bridge after fatally stabbing two people and injuring three more during a prisoner rehabilitation event at nearby Fishmongers’ Hall on Friday.

He had been released from prison last year after serving eight years for an al-Qaida-linked plot to set up a training camp in Pakistan.

Advertisement

        Insight by Dell Technologies and Intel: Federal technologists explore the challenges with the handling and analysis of video data in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|3 Certified Government Meeting...
12|5 The CyberMaryland Conference 2019
12|6 Military Officer Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army aircrewman sits at the back CH-47 chinook

Today in History

1865: 13th Amendment ratified