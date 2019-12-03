Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Planned France strikes promise bleak commute for travelers

December 3, 2019 12:46 pm
 
< a min read
      

PARIS (AP) — France’s rail operator and the Paris Metro say nationwide strikes will wipe out most services Thursday, impacting millions.

The SNCF expects that nine out of 10 high-speed trains won’t run and that half of the Eurostar services linking France and Britain will be canceled too.

Paris region trains will also be severely disrupted by the strikes against government plans to reform the state pension system.

Most Metro lines in the capital will be shut, with services limited to just two automated lines and with reduced service on three other lines.

Advertisement

        Insight by Infor: Learn how DoD is overcoming readiness challenges in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|3 Certified Government Meeting...
12|5 The CyberMaryland Conference 2019
12|6 Military Officer Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army aircrewman sits at the back CH-47 chinook

Today in History

1865: 13th Amendment ratified