Ray of festive cheer: Santa feeds the fish in Berlin

December 12, 2019 8:30 am
 
BERLIN (AP) — Santa has taken a dive in Berlin.

A diver dressed as Father Christmas – and a companion dressed as an angel – descended into the tank at the Sea Life aquarium in Berlin on Thursday to offer the fish some seasonal cheer.

The festive feeding of the sharks, rays and others has become an annual event at the aquarium, which is home to about 5,000 underwater creatures.

