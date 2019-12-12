Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Russia expels 2 German diplomats over Berlin murder probe

December 12, 2019 4:54 am
 
1 min read
      

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia expelled two German diplomats Thursday in retaliation for Germany ejecting two employees of the Russian Embassy in Berlin last week.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said that it was making the move “due to the reciprocity principle” and ordered them to leave the country within the next seven days.

Germany expelled the Russian Embassy employees on Dec. 4 after Russian authorities didn’t answer requests by Germany to help shed light on a brazen daylight slaying of a Georgian man in Berlin.

Russia expelling German diplomats in response “sends the wrong signal and is unjustified,” the German Foreign Ministry said in a statement Thursday.

Advertisement

German federal prosecutors took over the investigation after concluding that evidence suggested involvement either by the Russian government or Chechnya.

        Insight by Trezza Media Group: Learn about federal IT success stories in 2019 during this free webinar.

Russian President Vladimir Putin this week alleged the slain man was “a bandit” and “a murderer” and said Russia repeatedly asked Germany to extradite him, but to no avail.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday that the victim’s alleged “participation in incredibly bloody terrorist acts and mass murders” in Russia had been established by Russian law enforcement agencies.

The German Justice Ministry said Wednesday it is not aware of any extradition requests for the victim from Russia.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|10 SANS Cyber Defense Initiative® 2019
12|17 AFCEA Bethesda December Breakfast
12|17 Ansible for DevOps
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

DLA Distribution HQ ugly sweater contest

Today in History

2003: US soldiers capture Saddam Hussein