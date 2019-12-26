Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Russian theater director Volchek dies at 86

December 26, 2019 1:03 pm
 
< a min read
      

MOSCOW (AP) — Galina Volchek, a prominent Russian theater director and actress, has died. She was 86.

Volchek died in Moscow on Thursday, Moscow’s Sovremennik Theater said. It didn’t mention the cause of death, but media reports said she was hospitalized with pneumonia several days ago.

After graduation from a theater school, Volchek in 1956 co-founded the Sovremennik together with several other young actors.

The theater’s cutting edge performances shaped the Soviet theater scene in the 1960s, becoming a symbol of a short-lived liberal “thaw.”

Advertisement

Volchek made her debut as a theater director in 1962. In 1972, she became the chief director of the Sovremennik, a job she held until her death.

Volchek also worked as a theater actress and starred in numerous movies.

Funeral arrangements weren’t immediately announced.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|2 Institute for Data Science and Big Data
1|6 NCSE 2020 Annual Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guard LT recognized as Women of Distinction

Today in History

1862: USS Monitor sinks off coast of North Carolina