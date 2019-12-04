Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Uganda police block opposition leader’s anti-corruption walk

December 4, 2019 5:53 am
 
< a min read
      

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Uganda’s police on Wednesday blocked opposition leader Kizza Besigye from leading an anti-corruption march in competition with one organized by the president.

Kampala’s Metropolitan Police spokesman Patrick Onyango alleged the opposition was planning to create chaos in Kampala, the capital.

“They were planning to cause chaos in the city,” said Onyango. Besigye “is at home and he is not under any form of arrest,” said Onyango.

Besigye had been driving to the place where the anti-corruption walk was supposed to start when police stopped him and forcefully returned him to his home, which is still under police guard.

Advertisement

Earlier, Besigye criticized Museveni for leading a government march against corruption.

        Insight by Infor: Learn how DoD is overcoming readiness challenges in this exclusive executive briefing.

“He cannot be pretending to fight corruption because he is at the apex of state corruption in Uganda,” Besigye said of Museveni.

After the walk, Museveni told government officials to recruit public servants based on their integrity.

According to Transparency International’s 2018 rankings, Uganda is 149th of 175 countries for corruption.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|3 Certified Government Meeting...
12|5 The CyberMaryland Conference 2019
12|6 Military Officer Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army aircrewman sits at the back CH-47 chinook

Today in History

1865: 13th Amendment ratified