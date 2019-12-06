Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

UK Brexit envoy quits, slamming politicians’ ‘half-truths’

December 6, 2019 1:32 pm
 
< a min read
      

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Brexit envoy in Washington has quit, saying she no longer wants to “peddle half-truths on behalf of a government I do not trust.”

Alexandra Hall Hall resigned as the embassy’s Brexit counselor with a letter slamming the British government’s use of “misleading” arguments and reluctance “to address honestly” the challenges and trade-offs involved in the U.K.’s departure from the European Union.

Her resignation letter was obtained by CNN, which published it Friday. In it, Hall Hall also accused the Conservative government of “behavior towards our institutions, which, were it happening in another country, we would almost certainly as diplomats have received instructions to register our concern.”

Hall Hall, 55, is a 33-year veteran of Britain’s foreign service and a former British ambassador to Georgia.

Advertisement

The Foreign Office confirmed she had quit but said “we won’t comment on the detail of an individual’s resignation.”

        Insight by Infor: Learn how DoD is overcoming readiness challenges in this exclusive executive briefing.

The diplomat’s resignation letter is dated Dec. 3 and was made public just six days before Britons vote in a general election dominated by Brexit.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|9 Government Contract Management...
12|10 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
12|10 Blackboard Workshop: Smarter Learning...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army aircrewman sits at the back CH-47 chinook

Today in History

1865: 13th Amendment ratified