Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

UK police arrest 21-year-old man suspected of terrorism plan

December 28, 2019 7:33 am
 
< a min read
      

LONDON (AP) — British counter-terrorism police have arrested a 21-year-old man on suspicion of preparing an extremist act.

The suspect was arrested Saturday morning at a residence in east London.

Police say he is being questioned on suspicion of the “commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism.”

The property where he was arrested is being searched by police.

Advertisement

The man has not been charged or identified. Police did not provide any details about the suspect’s actions.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Defense Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|2 Institute for Data Science and Big Data
1|6 NCSE 2020 Annual Conference
1|7 Geospatial Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers test obstacle course for air assault camp in Kuwait

Today in History

1999: Panama Canal turned over to Panama