USGS reports 6.0-magnitude quake off Chile’s northern coast

December 3, 2019 4:32 am
 
SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — The U.S. Geological Survey says a strong earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.0 has been recorded in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of northern Chile, at the border with Peru.

The quake was recorded at 3:46 a.m. local time at a moderate depth of 32 kilometers (20 miles). It was 38 kilometers (24 miles) west-southwest of the Chilean city of Arica.

There is no immediate report of damage.

