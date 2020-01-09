Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
World News
 
...

About 300 sea turtles die in Mexico from red tide

January 9, 2020 3:34 pm
 
< a min read
      

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican environmental authorities said Thursday that 292 sea turtles found dead on the country’s southern Pacific coast since Christmas died as a result of a red tide algae bloom.

Volunteers, researchers and authorities managed to save 27 of the Pacific Green sea turtles, which had suffered paralysis.

Turtles found in and around the coastal resort of Huatulco had been unable to breathe properly or keep their heads up.

Volunteers kept some of them from asphyxiating by keeping them on land wrapped in wet blankets, or in shallow tubs of water with tiny life jackets.

Advertisement

The office for environmental protection said Thursday that autopsies showed the turtles had eaten sea salps, gelatinous blobs that may have accumulated the algae toxins.

        Insight by Oracle: Federal cloud veterans share their updated strategies for the cloud journey in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|14 Data Cloud Summit
1|14 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
1|14 32nd Annual Surface Navy Association...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Poe Lock with a fresh batch of ice on her bow

Today in History

1969: Explosion aboard USS Enterprise kills 28