Authorities battle Atlantic storm to intercept cocaine yacht

January 27, 2020 6:42 am
 
LISBON, Portugal (AP) — An international drug operation involving authorities from six countries captured a yacht carrying almost 2 metric tons of cocaine in the middle of an Atlantic storm.

Portugal’s navy and air force took part in the seizure, with a street value of more than 70 million euros ($77 million), amid “very difficult weather conditions,” a Portuguese police statement said Monday.

The Portuguese operation was supported by police in Brazil, the U.S., Britain, France and Spain.

Intelligence-gathering that helped locate and intercept the yacht was coordinated by the Maritime Analysis and Operations Centre — Narcotics, based in Lisbon.

Two foreign men aged 51 and 53 were arrested in the operation, Portuguese police said.

