Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
World News
 
...

Bangladesh court sentences 5 ex-cops to death for killing

January 20, 2020 6:53 am
 
1 min read
      

DHAKA,Bangladesh (AP) — A Bangladesh court sentenced five former police officials to death Monday for opening fire on a motorcade of then opposition leader Sheikh Hasina 31 years ago, killing 24 of her supporters during an anti-government rally.

Judge Mohammed Ismail Hossain in southeastern Bangladesh’s Chittagong city announced the verdict with four defendants present, said prosecution lawyer Shibu Prakash Biswas. One defendant has fled, he said.

Hasina is now prime minister of the South Asian nation. On Jan. 24, 1988, police started shooting as Hasina’s motorcade surrounded by her supporters was approaching the rally against then military dictator H.M. Ershad. He ruled the country for nearly nine years until 1990, when he was overthrown in an uprising.

The prosecution said the target was to kill Hasina, but her supporters formed “a human shield,” surrounding her when the shooting started.

Advertisement

After the killings took place, the bodies were taken to a local crematorium and cremated regardless of religious identities, without giving their families any chance to see them.

        Insight by Atlassian: Voice your opinion on the state of dev/sec/ops in government by taking Federal News Network’s exclusive survey.

Political bickering delayed the legal proceedings.

A case was filed in 1992 when former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia came to power, but it was shelved for years because Hasina is her arch rival. Hasina took office when Zia’s five-year term ended in 1996 and began the investigation into the killings. The country’s Criminal Investigations Department charged eight policemen with murder. Three of the defendants have died.

Bangladesh has gone through numerous political upheavals since its independence from Pakistan in 1971, involving killings, military coups and counter-coups.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|21 Baltimore, MD – Security Clearance...
1|21 AUSA Breakfast Series - Gen. James C....
1|22 Microsoft Azure Training Day:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

SATCOM Hawkeye II satellite dish aids disaster task force

Today in History

1778: First American military court-martial trial begins