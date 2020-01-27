Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
World News
 
...

Berlin zoo prepares panda cubs for their big day out

January 27, 2020 11:00 am
 
< a min read
      

BERLIN (AP) — Two baby pandas born at Berlin’s zoo have been chipped and checked in preparation for their first public outing in a few days, officials said Monday.

The zoo said the 5-month-old cubs, nicknamed Pit and Paule, were injected with a tiny microchip that’s standard for endangered species such as giant pandas.

Keepers also made sure the panda enclosure is cub-proof by lowering some of the climbing stations designed for their mother, Meng Meng, and draining the water basin, then filling it with soft wood.

The cubs were born last August, the first panda births in Germany. Their parents, Meng Meng and father Jiao Qing, were loaned to the zoo by China in June 2017.

Advertisement

        Insight by Elastic: Federal cybersecurity experts share their experiences with the evolution of CDM in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|26 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
1|28 Zero Trust Security Summit
1|28 U.S. Census Bureau Data Privacy Day
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Service members train at SOUTHCOM headquarters

Today in History

1951: First atomic detonation at the Nevada test site