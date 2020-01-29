Listen Live Sports

Bulgaria ruling coalition survives no-confidence vote

January 29, 2020 5:18 am
 
SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Bulgaria’s ruling coalition on Wednesday survived a no-confidence vote called by the opposition, which accused the government of failing to protect the environment and guarantee water supplies.

The 240-member parliament rejected the motion in a 124-102 vote with nine abstentions.

In its motion, the opposition Socialist Party highlighted the months-long water shortage in the industrial city of Pernik which has jeopardized drinking water supplies for nearly 100,000 people.

The opposition also tabled allegations about illegal imports of waste, air pollution from industrial emissions and river pollution.

It was the fourth vote on Prime Minister Boyko Borissov’s center-right government, which came to power in May 2017.

