Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
World News
 
...

Consumer products giant Unilever says sales rose 2% in 2019

January 30, 2020 5:11 am
 
1 min read
      

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Consumer products multinational Unilever’s turnover rose 2% in 2019 to 52 billion euros ($57.3 billion), the company said Thursday as it also announced a major review of its tea division.

Net profit at the Anglo-Dutch company whose brands include Lipton tea, Dove soaps and Ben & Jerry’s ice creams, dropped 38% to 6 billion euros ($6.6 billion) from 2018, when profit was boosted by the sale of the company’s spreads division.

Chief Executive Officer Alan Jope said the impact on Unilever of the new virus that has emerged from China in recent weeks is still unknown.

Unilever’s tea brands also include Brooke Bond and PG Tips and it has expanded its portfolio of premium, herbal and fruit teas in recent years, but the company said that sales of black tea have been falling for several years “due to changing consumer preferences.”

Advertisement

The strategic review of the tea division is expected to finish by mid-year and “will consider all options” for the future of the business, the company said.

        Insight by Elastic: Federal cybersecurity experts share their experiences with the evolution of CDM in this exclusive executive briefing.

Jope said while underlying sales growth, which strips out numbers from countries experiencing hyperinflation, is expected to improve from the last quarter of 2019, underlying sales growth in the first half of this year will be below 3%.

Compared to the previous day’s close, Unilever shares rose by nearly 1% on Amsterdam’s stock exchange by late Thursday morning to 51.95 euros.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|29 Operational Energy Summit 2020
1|29 Military Radar Summit
1|31 The Future of Money, Governance, and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Secretary of the Army visits service members in S. Korea

Today in History

1975: First national marine sanctuary established on site of historic shipwreck