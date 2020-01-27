Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
World News
 
...

Croatia army helicopter crashes; 1 pilot dead, other missing

January 27, 2020 9:14 am
 
< a min read
      

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — A Croatian army helicopter on Monday plunged into the Adriatic Sea, killing one crew member while the search is underway for the other, the country’s defense minister said.

Damir Krsticevic told reporters that an investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the crash Monday in a central area of Croatia’s Adriatic Sea coastline.

Krsticevic said an “intense” search is ongoing for the missing crew member.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Defense Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|28 Zero Trust Security Summit
1|28 U.S. Census Bureau Data Privacy Day
1|28 Federal Data Mixer
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

A-10 Thunderbolt II fighter pilots perform an 'Elephant Walk'

Today in History

1986: Challenger disaster at Cape Canaveral