Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
World News
 
...

Dutch police arrest 4 after suspected failed prison breakout

January 19, 2020 11:33 am
 
< a min read
      

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch police detained four suspects Sunday following a suspected failed attempt to break one or more prisoners out of a prison, authorities said.

There were no reports of injuries and police said no prisoners escaped from the prison in the eastern city of Zutphen, close to the German border.

According to police, several people attempted to force their way into the prison. Police declined to comment on who they might have been trying to help escape.

“It looks like an attempt at an organized breakout,” police said in a statement.

Advertisement

Police said they were initially called to the scene late morning following reports of a burning van on the grounds of the prison.

        Insight by Atlassian: Voice your opinion on the state of dev/sec/ops in government by taking Federal News Network’s exclusive survey.

Video footage from the scene showed a white van being towed away from the prison gates, which appear to have been scorched by flames.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|21 Baltimore, MD – Security Clearance...
1|21 AUSA Breakfast Series - Gen. James C....
1|22 Microsoft Azure Training Day:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guard Station Tybee Island reserve crew rescue dolphin

Today in History

1961: Eisenhower warns of 'military-industrial complex,' overspending