Ex-pastor sentenced to 15 years in death of pregnant wife

January 7, 2020 11:48 am
 
TORONTO (AP) — A former Toronto pastor convicted in the death of his pregnant wife has been sentenced to 15 years behind bars.

Philip Grandine was sentenced in a Toronto courtroom on Tuesday nearly a year after jurors found him guilty of manslaughter in the drowning of his wife Anna Grandine. Grandine was a part-time pastor with the Ennerdale Baptist Church in Toronto’s west end.

With credit for time spent in custody before his trial and then on strict bail, Philip Grandine faces nearly 12 years in prison.

Anna Grandine was 29 years old and 20 weeks pregnant when she drowned in the couple’s bathtub in 2011.

Tests later revealed she had lorazepam, better known under the brand name Ativan, in her blood despite not having been prescribed it.

The judge overseeing the case ruled in November that Philip Grandine deliberately and secretly sedated his wife so she wouldn’t stand in the way of his extramarital affair and love of pornography.

