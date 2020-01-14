Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
World News
 
...

German prosecutors charge 6 more in VW emissions scandal

January 14, 2020 10:43 am
 
< a min read
      

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Prosecutors in Germany have filed charges against six more individuals in connection with Volkswagen’s diesel emissions scandal, bringing the total to 11.

Prosecutors in the town of Braunschweig said Tuesday that the suspects – all Volkswagen executives at the time – were responsible for cars that had software that let them pass emissions tests in labs but then turned off pollution controls. It said the illegal actions involved took place at different times between 2006 and 2015.

The prosecutors’ statement did not name the individuals charged.

Three of the accused were charged with direct offenses and the other three as accessories to the offenses, meaning they assisted or facilitated them. The prosecutors said 32 more individuals were under investigation.

Advertisement

Those charged earlier include former CEO Martin Winterkorn. He resigned after the scandal erupted in 2015. Winterkorn also faces charges in the U.S. but cannot be extradited.

        Insight by Oracle: Federal cloud veterans share their updated strategies for the cloud journey in this exclusive executive briefing.

The company has paid more than 30 billion euros ($33 billion) in fines, settlements and recall costs.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|14 Data Cloud Summit
1|14 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
1|14 32nd Annual Surface Navy Association...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Poe Lock with a fresh batch of ice on her bow

Today in History

1969: Explosion aboard USS Enterprise kills 28