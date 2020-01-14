Listen Live Sports

Germany to host Libya peace conference in Berlin on Sunday

January 14, 2020 8:26 am
 
BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel is inviting world powers to a summit in Berlin on Sunday to discuss efforts to broker peace in Libya.

Merkel’s office said in a statement Tuesday that the German leader had decided to host the meeting after consulting with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Germany has invited Fayez al-Sarraj, who heads the U.N.-supported administration in Tripoli, and Gen. Khalifa Hifter of the rival Libyan National Army to the Jan. 19 meeting.

Officials from the United States, Russia, Britain, France, China, United Arab Emirates, Turkey as well as several African and Arab countries are also invited.

